49th Odunde Festival brings African food, culture to the streets of South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 100 vendors converged on 15 blocks of South Philadelphia streets to make up what organizers say is the largest African American street festival in the United States. June 9 marked the Odunde Festival's 49th year.

At Ajike's Closet, CEO Omobolanle Adedeji sold vibrant African prints and hand-beaded dresses. It was her first year at the festival. Adedeji, who is from Nigeria, said it gave her an opportunity to connect with customers from all different backgrounds.

"We have things that could fit and match into anywhere," Adedeji said. "We have something for everyone, you don't even have to be African."

Over at Amazing Grace Authentic African Cuisine, Funmilayo Eke served up Nigerian specialties. She said she was excited to share her culture with Philadelphians through comfort food.

"I want people to know that America is diversity," Eke said. "Food brings us together! Good food! We eat, we enjoy, we live life."

Djiba Berete, originally from Guinea-Bissau, drove from Newark, New Jersey, to sell art at the festival.

"My favorite thing is seeing a lot of people," Berate said.

Organizers expected hundreds of thousands of people to attend. Bay Nguyen came from West Philadelphia to attend the festival.

"It's so amazing and beautiful to have these types of physical spaces where everybody and community members can come out and learn about each other," Nguyen said. "They say, the most effective at countering any implicit biases is just meeting people!"

Marion Wilson brought his wife and two children to the event.

"At the end of the day, we are African culture," he said. "And it's not just about a hue, it's all of us."