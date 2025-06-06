Philadelphia's Odunde Festival, one of the largest African American street fests, turns 50 years old in 2025

Odunde Festival celebrates 50 years of culture and legacy in South Philadelphia

The energy is building in South Philadelphia as organizers prepare to celebrate a golden milestone: the 50th anniversary of the Odunde Festival — one of the largest and longest-running African American street festivals in North America.

Founded in 1975 by the late Lois Fernandez, the Odunde Festival began as a one-block celebration of African culture, tradition, and unity. Today, it spans 16 city blocks, welcomes over 500,000 attendees, and features more than 150 vendors from around the world.

This year's festival officially takes place on Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., centered around 23rd and South streets. A sacred procession kicks off at noon, followed by two live performance stages, a variety of cultural activities, and headlining performances from hip-hop legends Rakim and Doug E. Fresh.

"This is not just an event—it's a legacy," said Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, the current CEO and daughter of the founder.

For the first time, Fernandez-West is joined in leading the festival by her son, Adeniyi Ogundana, who has stepped into the role of Chief Operating Officer. Together, they're ushering Odunde into its next 50 years, expanding programming year-round through initiatives like ODUNDE365 and Odunde Sports.

Street closures as Odunde Festival 2025 begins June 8

Beyond the festivities, attendees are encouraged to plan ahead.

Philadelphia just announcced these road closures begining at 6 a.m. Sunday and concluding at 11 p.m. They include:

South Street from 16th to Bambrey streets

23rd Street from Lombard to South Street

22nd Street from Lombard to Bainbridge

Grays Ferry Avenue from South to Carpenter

Several SEPTA routes (7, 12, 17, and 40) will also be detoured starting at 5 a.m. Sunday until about 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Admission is free, and families are welcome to enjoy a full day of live music, global cuisine, dance, art, and Black-owned businesses.

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For the full schedule and updates, visit the Odunde Festival's website.