Visitors talk about boardwalk safety after chaotic Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, New Jersey

Beachgoers return to Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk after chaotic Memorial Day weekend

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Visitors are returning to the Jersey Shore one week after what some local leaders described as a chaotic Memorial Day weekend.

In Ocean City, police continue to investigate after a 15-year-old was stabbed while Wildwood declared a state of emergency Monday due to "incidents of civil unrest."

The 15-year-old is expected to survive his injuries. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Ian Rigby, who's visiting Ocean City this weekend from Los Angeles, said the stabbing didn't give him second thoughts.

"No I'm not worried about that at all," Rigby said. "You attract what is around you, and as long as you're friendly and having a good time, everything will be alright."

During a Thursday afternoon news conference, Ocean City leaders said 20 additional seasonal police officers will be assigned to patrol the boardwalk this summer.

Lynn Rotoli felt confident that police and local leaders would be able to prevent any future problems.

"The times are making changes, and that's what's going on. The police are handling things. Ocean City's taking care of things. The city of Wildwood's taking care of things," Rotoli said. "That's no reason to be scared. You can not live in fear."