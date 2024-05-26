Teenager stabbed during fight on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was stabbed while on the boardwalk Saturday night in Ocean City, New Jersey, police said Sunday.

According to Sgt. Dan Lancaster with the OCPD, a fight broke out on the 1000 block of the boardwalk just before 9:15 p.m. on May 25. During the fight the teenager was stabbed by an "unknown" male suspect, police said.

The teen was treated at the scene by first responders and then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. Police said the 15-year-old's injuries were not life-threatening.

"As in recent years and in other shore towns, Ocean City experienced a number of issues related to large crowds of teens on the Boardwalk, fights, shoplifting and disorderly conduct during the start of Memorial Day Weekend," Ocean City Mayor Jay A. Gillian said in a statement. "I understand the impact that this behavior has on all of our residents, guests and business owners, and I want to assure everybody that Ocean City will not tolerate it."

While police didn't say if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, Gillian said officers made "multiple arrests" and "were able to quickly restore order to the Boardwalk once the teens involved in these incidents were removed."

Videos of a fight involving a group of young people and of crowds frantically running off the boardwalk started circulating online following the incident Saturday night.

Gillian ended his statement with a clear warning to parents and teenagers: "If you don't want to behave, don't come."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the OCPD detective bureau at (609) 525-9129.