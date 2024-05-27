Wildwood Police end state of emergency for boardwalk after "numerous incidents of civil unrest"

New curfew for minors in effect in North Wildwood, New Jersey

New curfew for minors in effect in North Wildwood, New Jersey

New curfew for minors in effect in North Wildwood, New Jersey

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Wildwood Police have ended a state of emergency declaration that temporarily restricted access to the Wildwood Boardwalk after "numerous incidents of civil unrest."

The state of emergency was lifted at 6 a.m. on Monday, several hours after it was issued earlier in the morning.

"The City of Wildwood was able to effectively address numerous incidents of civil unrest and ensure the safety and welfare of our residents and visitors," the Wildwood Police Department said in a statement. "These measures were necessary to ensure public safety and maintain law and order within our jurisdiction. As of this time the state of emergency has been rescinded and we thank everyone for their cooperation."

Police initially alerted the public about the state of emergency with posts on Facebook and X, warning people to stay away from the boardwalk and explaining that the measure was necessary to protect the "public health, safety, and welfare" of residents and visitors.

This comes after an unrelated incident on the boardwalk in Ocean City, N.J. where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Saturday night.

Nearby North Wildwood and several other shore towns have instituted curfews for unsupervised teens for the summer season.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.