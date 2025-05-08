NJ Transit strike potential grows with deadline approaching

NJ Transit train engineers are preparing for a possible strike as the deadline for negotiating a new contract with the agency looms.

Without an agreement, the potential transit workers strike in New Jersey could start at the stroke of midnight on May 16.

Where negotiations stand to avert NJ Transit strike

New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday questioned NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri about the status of negotiations with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

"I am awaiting their, their next move," Kolluri said.

He later told CBS News New York the agency offered the union what it wanted back in March. He also showed us an email from union leadership applauding the deal, which he said members walked away from.

"The wage rate that we offered was $49.82. Long Island Rail Road locomotive engineers, the gold standard that the union said they wanted to have parity with, makes $49.92," Kolluri said.

A union official said NJ Transit's numbers are misleading, but would not share a specific amount they are asking for.

"The number he's talking about, the $49 an hour for us, would be in 2027, and for the Long Island Rail Road, who are also without an agreement, that's from I believe 2022," Tom Haas said. "We're preparing for a possible work stoppage that could take the form of a strike. We could also be locked out. New Jersey Transit could also impose the terms of their last offer upon us."

NJ Transit tells riders prepare to work from home, if possible

In the event of a strike, NJ Transit told riders to work from home if possible. Bus service would be enhanced, while Amtrak, PATH, light rail and ferry service would all remain available, the agency said.

"I really rely on the trains going into the city," Richard Leister, of Berkeley Heights, said.

"The taxpayers need to be considered, but the people working for the transit need a fair living wage," another rider said.

Union leadership will go to NJ Transit headquarters Friday to roll out a plan, as lawmakers and the agency prepare for the possibility of trains coming to a screeching halt.

"I still have faith that we can get to a deal between now and next Thursday," Kolluri said.