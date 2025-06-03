Candidates for N.J. governor face off in primary election. Watch in-depth interviews on the issues.

At diners across New Jersey, voters sound off on primary races

At diners across New Jersey, voters sound off on primary races

The candidates for governor of New Jersey are making their case to voters in the June 2025 primary election as early voting starts Tuesday.

Get to know the 11 candidates and where they stand on the issues with these in-depth interviews from CBS News New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point."

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D)

Ras Baraka is the 40th mayor of the City of Newark, and his family has lived there for more than 80 years. But now, he wants to move to Trenton.

In this September 2024 interview, he answers questions about NJ Transit, congestion pricing, cellphones in schools, affordable housing, the racial wealth gap and reparations, tax credits and guaranteed income, taxes on the wealthy and real estate sales and other ideas for what he calls smart spending.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop (D)

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is hoping to move his office 63 miles down the Turnpike to Trenton.

In this April interview, he also speaks about NJ Transit, as well as corporate taxes, helicopter tours, the rise in wildfires, climbing utility costs, Gov. Phil Murphy's proposal to raise the alcohol tax, President Trump's international tariffs, New Jersey's education needs, restoring trust in government, his thoughts on recent campus protests and antisemitism awareness. CLICK HERE to watch their extended conversation.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D)

Congressman Josh Gottheimer is among the six Democrats running to replace Murphy.

In this interview from March, he says he's focused on lower taxes and lower costs. He explains how he plans to pay for proposed tax cuts and answers questions about the White House's Signal chat scandal, fixing NJ Transit, fighting congestion pricing, his thoughts on Mr. Trump's executive orders and cuts, bringing back paper bags, whether Garden State residents should be able to pump their own gas, bringing back the 76ers (or even the Knicks), where things stand with the SALT cap, how to address homelessness and how the Democrats can take on Mr. Trump.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D)

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is also seeking the Democratic nomination in the Garden State.

In this interview from last month, she says she hopes to be a different kind of leader. She talks about solar and nuclear power, NJ Transit, the state's affordability crisis and housing, funding cuts from the federal government, how increased reading levels can help improve the wealth gap and whether social media should have warning labels. CLICK HERE to watch their extended conversation.

N.J. Education Association President Sean Spiller (D)

Spiller is the president of the New Jersey Education Association, as well as the former mayor of Montclair and a former public school teacher. His education plan includes creating a pipeline for green-energy jobs, and he says he wants to build more than 200,000 homes while limiting corporations buying properties.

Spiller did not appear on "The Point," but you can read more about his campaign here.

Former State Senate President Steve Sweeney (D)

Sweeney was the longest-tenured state Senate president before losing his seat in 2021, and he is the lone Democrat from South Jersey in the race. His plan calls for billions of dollars in bond funding to upgrade the state's water, sewer and energy infrastructure, which he says will help create jobs. He also says he will cut housing costs and pledges not to increase taxes.

Sweeney did not appear on "The Point," but you can read more about his campaign here.

Sen. Jon Bramnick (R)

New Jersey State Sen. Jon Bramnick was the first Republican to announce he's running for governor.

In this March 2024 interview, he says he wants to represent the middle voter and that he's "not a Donald Trump Republican." He says he stands for the party's traditional values: smaller government, lower taxes and law and order, and he supports a woman's right to choose when it comes to abortion. He also responds to questions about congestion pricing, the gas tax and NJ Transit. CLICK HERE to watch their extended conversation.

Business owner Justin Barbera (R)

Barbera is a Burlington County business owner who has described himself on Facebook as a "MAGA Republican" guided by "God/Family/Country." He lists his top priority as cutting taxes for seniors, veterans and the disabled, and he says he supports a "NJ-Gov efficiency task force."

Barbera did not appear on "The Point," but you can read more about his campaign here.

Former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R)

Former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who has been endorsed by Mr. Trump, thinks 2025 is his year to move into Drumthwacket, New Jersey's governor's mansion.

In this interview from March, he speaks about his plan for NJ Transit and other transportation, as well as the SALT cap and property taxes, school funding and age appropriate curriculum, legislative term limits, and funding cuts from Washington, D.C. He says he will have to grow the economy to fix the state's "fiscal mess," saying, "you can't cut your way out, nor can you tax your way out."

Former Mayor of Englewood Cliffs Mario Kranjac (R)

Kranjac is the former mayor of Englewood Cliffs and describes himself as an "unapologetic supporter of President Trump." His plan centers around cutting property taxes, and he also wants to create a state department of government efficiency modeled after the White House.

Kranjac did not appear on "The Point," but you can read more about his campaign here.

Former TV & radio host Bill Spadea (R)

Spadea is a longtime radio host who led the morning drive talk show on 101.5 FM before stepping aside earlier this year to run for governor. He has vowed to work with federal law enforcement on immigration and reverse policies related to sanctuary designations. He's also called for lowering taxes and cutting government waste.

Spadea did not appear on "The Point," but you can read more about his campaign here.

Stick with CBS News New York and Political Reporter Marcia Kramer for the latest developments and expert analysis in the race.

