How and when to vote early in New Jersey's primary election for governor

At diners across New Jersey, voters sound off on primary races

New Jersey residents are getting ready to vote for a new governor in the June 2025 primary elections. Today is the first day of early voting ahead of election day.

Here's everything to know about when and where to vote early in the Garden State.

Early voting in New Jersey

New Jersey is holding six days of early voting, from Tuesday, June 3 through Sunday, June 8.

Polls open at 10 a.m. every day and will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Early voting sites can be different from Election Day locations, so be sure to find yours ahead of time online here.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 10. Whoever wins the democratic and republican primaries will go on to the general election in November.

Who's running for governor of New Jersey?

As Gov. Phil Murphy's time in office comes to a close, several candidates are running to replace him.

The democratic candidates include Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller and former State Senate President Stephen Sweeney.

The republican side includes state Sen. Jon Bramnick, businessman Justin Barbera, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac and former radio and TV host Bill Spadea.

Both primaries will be held on June 10, followed by the general election on Nov. 4.

Stick with CBS News New York and Political Reporter Marcia Kramer for the latest developments and expert analysis in the race.