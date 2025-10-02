Jordan Brand to open first U.S.-based World of Flight store in Philadelphia next week

The first U.S.-based Jordan Brand World of Flight store is set to open on Friday, Oct. 10, in Philadelphia, Nike announced Thursday.

The World of Flight store, located in a nearly 7,000-square-foot, two-story building at 1617 Walnut St. in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, will open to the public at 10 a.m.

Nike said the grand opening will feature a Jordan Brand block party beginning at 4 p.m., featuring "exclusive surprises and attendees."

There are no confirmed appearances, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Sixers guard Jared McCain are Jordan Brand athletes.

"Opening our first World of Flight door in the United States in Philadelphia, where Michael Jordan played his last game and Jalen Hurts is redefining greatness on the football field, is emblematic of the stories, legacy and achievements we continue to create and uplift," Jordan Brand president Sarah Mensah said in a news release.

The Philadelphia World of Flight store will host community events, have exclusive drops, a curated co-creation experience and sell Jordan Brand sneakers and apparel.

The Philadelphia store is Jordan Brand's sixth location, but first in the U.S. Additional stores are planned across the country.

The first World of Flight store opened in Milan in 2022, followed by two in 2023 in Seoul and Tokyo and others in Mexico City and Beijing in 2024.

Hurts and McCain are not Philly's only ties to Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan played his final NBA game in Philadelphia in 2003, and Jordan Brand co-founder Larry Miller is a Philly native. The first Jordan Wings scholarships were awarded in 2015.

"It is a city that has shown me so much love and deserves the best," Hurts said in a statement. "Jordan Brand has done so much work supporting youth and organizations in the Philadelphia community over the last 10 years, and now World of Flight is going to be a special experience for everybody that comes through."