Nike's first U.S. Jordan-branded World of Flight store opening in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Nike Inc.'s first U.S.-based Jordan Brand World of Flight store appears to be coming to Philadelphia.

Documents submitted to the Philadelphia Historical Commission show the retailer plans to open its first Michael Jordan-branded sneaker and apparel store at 1617 Walnut St. in the city's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.

The building at 1617 Walnut St. was built in 1921. It's a nearly 7,000-square-foot, two-story space.

In the filing, Nike's developer MBH Architect detailed its plans to install new doors on the building's first floor and replace the French door on the second floor with plate glass windows - "only the historic transom bar would remain," documents show. The plan would also add Jordan signage to the building.

MBH Architects/Philadelphia Historical Commission

Michael Kouvaris with MBH Architects wrote, "The design concept for Jordan's World of Flight Philadelphia is inspired by the intersection of Philadelphia Historical Architecture and Jordan Brand."

There is no word on when the store is expected to open.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Nike for comment. We have yet to hear back.

The first World of Flight store opened in Milan in December 2022. A second store, Jordan World of Flight Shibuya, opened in Tokyo last March. A third World of Flight store opened in Seoul, South Korea last June.

In a 2022 news release, Nike called the World of Flight stores the future of Jordan Brand retail and "a destination to celebrate the legacy and future of basketball culture."

"World of Flight is at the forefront of streetwear and basketball culture, inspiring deeper consumer connections and a platform to demonstrate the universal language of the Jumpman," the news release reads.

Last August, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. Hurts is one of three NFL QBs who represent the Jordan Brand, along with Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers.

Hurts wore player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats in 2022 and last season.

The news of the Nike store's arrival comes as Sneaker Con is set to begin in Philadelphia. The event is happening Saturday, Feb. 17 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.