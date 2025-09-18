Eagles' Jordan Mailata annoyed with "tush push" criticism; "You guys can definitely run this play, too."

Jordan Mailata is just as annoyed about the "tush push" as the people who complain about the play.

Mailata is a significant piece of one of the best offensive lines in football, which makes the "tush push" basically unstoppable when the Philadelphia Eagles run it. He's had enough of hearing that's why the Eagles win football games, especially since Philadelphia has won 18 of its last 19 contests, including Super Bowl LIX.

"I think that's bull crap. You can't say that we're winning games just for that. But other than that, I'm going to be an advocate for all the teams out there. You guys can definitely run this play, too. I promise you," a passionate Mailata said at the NovaCare Complex. "It's not just us. It's not just the Philly Eagles. It's not just a Philly Eagle thing. You guys can definitely run it, too. You guys have the personnel."

The Eagles have run a version of the quarterback sneak far more than anyone else since the start of the 2022 season. Philadelphia has run a version of the quarterback sneak 124 times, almost double that of the next highest team -- which is Buffalo with 66. The Eagles have rushed for a first down or touchdown on that play 84.7% of the time.

The Eagles have run the "tush push" eight times this season, getting a first down or touchdown on six of those plays (75%). On the two times they didn't convert, the Eagles set themselves up for the intended result on the next play.

The play is nearly unstoppable for teams to defend, and the league was two votes away from getting rid of it this offseason (needed 24 of 32 votes).

"I think it's a beautiful piece of art, it truly is," Mailata said. "It's a lot of coordination. A lot of organized mess. This is my official plea to all the teams out there: You can run the 'tush push' just like we can."

The national media vitriol

The fallout of the "tush push" surviving this season has certainly caused a stir amongst those who cover the league on a national basis. During Sunday's broadcast of the Eagles' victory over the Chiefs, Fox Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino voiced his frustration over the play, saying he was "done" with the "tush push."

The following day, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said the Eagles won the game when the league didn't vote to get rid of the "tush push" in March. "The NFL Today" analyst, a former Super Bowl-winning head coach, Bill Cowher, has voiced his concerns about the play before the season as well.

"I just don't think it's a good-looking play," Cowher said. "I just don't think there's anything strategic about it. I think the officials are not as quick with their whistle, which constantly leads to sometimes an extra guy coming in with an extra burst of inertia, which puts someone in an awkward position. From a safety standpoint, I think it's an accident waiting to happen."

Cowher's concerns are the biggest reason why the "tush push" could be on its last leg, and all are more legitimate than "it's not an aesthetically looking" play nor the reason why the Eagles win games.

"Whichever announcer said it was a rugby play deserves jail time," Mailata said with a laugh. "When you look at our defense and our special teams and they're dominating their side of the ball. And offense is doing their part, not dominating, but we're doing our part, we're doing just enough, you know, just to call a spade a spade."

The Eagles have 39 takeaways to just eight giveaways over their last 19 games. Jalen Hurts has 39 total touchdowns to just four giveaways in that same span. The Eagles have just one giveaway in their last eight games, which was a Hurts interception in Super Bowl LIX — and have forced 15 takeaways in that span.

This is why the Eagles are winning games, but the focus comes down to a play that Philadelphia runs better than everyone else. That's where the frustration lies amongst the league, even though any team can run the play.

"You gotta look at the quarterback too," said Eagles pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. "You don't just run it with Matthew Stafford, or you go in there with Aaron Rodgers. It's the personnel. When I was in Detroit, we for sure talked about it at practice — that situation — but we never did get in that situation. That's a great thing. You really can't stop it."

The Eagles are going to continue running the "tush push" until they can't, and still will be excellent at the traditional quarterback sneak anyway.

"It's like a sad day, but at the same time, you got to give it up," Mailata said. "It's like, what do you do when you have six months to live? So hell, we might even call it 18 times this week. We'll see."