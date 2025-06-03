Newark Mayor Ras Baraka sues over ICE arrest outside Delaney Hall facility

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is suing interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba over his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last month outside Delaney Hall.

The lawsuit accuses Habba of defamation and seeks damages for what it calls "false arrest and malicious prosecution." The suit also names Ricky Patel, the Homeland Security Investigations agent in charge in Newark.

"She said he willingly chose to disregard the law, which is false. And later that night, she went on Fox and, again, made false statements," Baraka's attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, announced Tuesday.

"I just want to say this is not about revenge or not about me going after individuals because I think they wronged me specifically. Ultimately, I think this is about them taking accountability for what has happened to me," Baraka said.

Habba reacted to word of the lawsuit, saying on social media, "My advice to the mayor -- feel free to join me in prioritizing violent crime and public safety."

Mayor of Newark arrested outside ICE facility

ICE agents took Baraka into custody on federal a trespassing charge on May 9 outside Delaney Hall, a federal immigration detention center.

The mayor claims the 1,000-bed facility opened without the necessary permits and blocked inspections. The Department of Homeland Security has denied those allegations.

Baraka told CBS News New York he visited the facility that day to support members of New Jersey's congressional delegation there for a tour. He said he was invited and stayed for over an hour before his arrest.

"We didn't storm the place. All of it is a lie," he said in an interview after his arrest. "Somebody allowed me to go in. I didn't climb a fence. I didn't kick the door down."

Habba posted on social media shortly after his arrest, claiming Baraka "committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings."

The mayor was held in custody for hours and later appeared in court, where prosecutors indicated they planned to pursue the case.

Trespassing charge against Ras Baraka dropped

Ten days after his arrest, Habba announced his trespassing charge had been dismissed. She also said her office had charged New Jersey Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver with "assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement" during the altercation outside the facility.

"After extensive consideration, we have agreed to dismiss Mayor Baraka's misdemeanor charge of trespass for the sake of moving forward," Habba said in a May 19 statement on social media.

"I am glad that the U.S. Attorney has agreed that this case should be dismissed. I have had strong relationships with prior U.S. Attorneys, and I plan to speak with the current U.S. Attorney about issues on which we can cooperate," Baraka responded in a statement of his own. "As to Delaney Hall, I will continue to advocate for the humane treatment of detainees, and I will continue to press the facility to ensure that it is compliant with City of Newark codes and regulations."

Habba's statement said she invited Baraka to tour the facility, adding, "The government has nothing to hide at this facility, and I will personally accompany the mayor so he can see that firsthand."

Baraka, a Democrat, is currently running for governor of New Jersey, and early voting got underway Tuesday in the primary elections.

Habba is a close ally of President Trump and served as his personal attorney in his New York criminal trial. Mr. Trump appointed her to be New Jersey's top federal prosecutor in March.

McIver is due back in court later this month and has called the charges against her "purely political."

contributed to this report.