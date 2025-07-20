New Jersey couple fueled by tragedy is on mission to save lives, make roads safer

Washington Township couple fueled by tragedy is on mission to save lives, make roads safer

Washington Township couple fueled by tragedy is on mission to save lives, make roads safer

Washington Township couple fueled by tragedy is on mission to save lives, make roads safer

It was a 38-mile-long journey across South Jersey for dozens of bikers on Sunday. A ride full of heavy hearts as they honored the life of Toni Donato-Bolis and her unborn child.

"Looking at my daughter, lifeless, was the most incredible thing that I think that we've ever encountered in the 45 years that we've been together," Bolis' father, Charles Donato, said, standing next to his wife, Mary.

Donato said his daughter was expected to give birth two days after she was killed by a distracted driver in Washington Township on June 1, 2011.

In the years since, her family members have become advocates for safer driving.

"Back when my sister was killed, there were no laws against distracted driving or texting and driving," said Angela Melroy, sister of Toni Donato-Bolis. "We fought up at the state level, and we were able to get a law passed called the Kulesh, Kubert and Bolis' Law back in 2012, which gives penalties for people that are caught texting and driving."

Their mission to save lives and do good in the community continued with a raffle and luncheon on Sunday in Gloucester County.

The family created The Toni Donato-Bolis and Baby RJ Foundation. They said they've raised more than $100,000 over the years for scholarships for high school seniors.

Melroy said it's what her sister would have wanted.

"My sister Toni was full of life. She was the biggest giver. So, this is something right up her alley," Melroy said. "If she was here, this is what she would be doing for someone else that we lost, or if anyone else lost someone."

Donato said his family will continue dedicating their lives to making a difference.

"That's the whole purpose of everything we do — is to keep her name and her unborn child's name alive," he said.