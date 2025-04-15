New Jersey family continues to advocate for safer driving years after fatal crash

New Jersey family remembers loved ones killed in crash by advocating for safer roads

The members of one South Jersey family are sharing their story in hopes of bringing attention about the life-or-death consequences of distracted driving this National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Toni Donato-Bolis and her unborn baby boy, R.J., were killed in 2011 in a head-on crash about a mile from their Washington Township, New Jersey, home. Donato-Bolis' sister, Angela Melroy, arrived at the scene minutes after it happened.

"I had gone up to the driver at the time when everyone else was trying to figure out a way to get my sister out of the car, and I said, 'What happened?' And he was like, 'I was looking down and we just crashed,'" Melroy said.

The 21-year-old driver walked away from the accident.

"Toni is missing out on so many years that were stolen from her from something that was so preventable," Melroy said.

Donato-Bolis' daughter Mia was two when her mom was killed. She's now 16. Charles Donato, Donato Bolis' dad, says Mia looks just like her mom.

"I see Toni every day in her face ... it's amazing," Donato said.

Since the crash, this family has helped to change the laws regarding distracted driving, traveled throughout the state and nation to advocate for driver safety, and established a foundation in honor of Donato-Bolis and R.J. The goal is to help prevent any other lives from being lost in the blink of an eye.

"I just hope when you're driving you are focused, and you think about all of your loved ones and all the people around you when you're driving, all of their loved ones too, and just think in that split second nothing is worth losing your life or someone else's life," Melroy said.