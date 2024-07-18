Sen. Bob Menendez has the financial means to delay prison time, political analyst says Sen. Bob Menendez has the financial means to delay prison time, political analyst says 02:05

MADISON, N.J. -- Convicted U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez has told CBS New York he's not stepping down, even as some fellow senators have called for his resignation.

Menendez has vowed to appeal his corruption conviction and on Wednesday, despite reports he was caving in to demands to resign, the senator dug in and told reporter Christine Sloan, "I can tell you that I have not resigned nor have I spoken to any so-called 'allies,'" adding, "Seems to me that there is an effort to try to force me into a statement. Anyone who knows me knows that's the worst way to achieve a goal with me."

So what's next?

Fairleigh Dickinson University political scientist Peter Woolley said the senator has the means to keep on going.

"He has a lot of money in his legal war chest. In America, that means you can take your legal case a long way. For some people, it means you can stay out of jail for a long time," Woolley said.

Fellow New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker has threatened to lead an expulsion of Menendez in the Senate, a move requiring a two-thirds vote.

Woolley said some senators may be tempted not to push Menendez out.

"I think there's a chance that there'd be enough Republicans who see this as a perverse way to stick it to the Democrats," Woolley said.

Here's what could happen if Menendez is expelled

If Menendez is expelled, Gov. Phil Murphy has the power to appoint a new senator to hold the spot until the election.

Some insiders say Democratic nominee Rep. Andy Kim is a risky choice because he's be leaving his congressional seat wide open as he faces Republican Curtis Bashaw in the Senate race during a contentious election year.

Murphy's office had no comment when asked who he'd pick if Menendez steps down.

"He'll be tempted to appoint somebody maybe who is a legacy for the governor, himself, for example, a woman. New Jersey has not had a woman senator before," Woolley said.

Names some Democrats are throwing around include Assemblywoman Shevondah Sumter. Lt. Gov. Tahesa Way, and state Sen. Britnee Timberlake, a rising star in the party who is known for her bipartisan legislations.

In the meantime, Nadine Menendez's trial has been delayed indefinitely because she's receiving cancer treatment. It remains to be seen what will happen with her case.