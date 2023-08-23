N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy takes aim at "iron pipeline" with first-in-the-nation new law targeting gun trafficking

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy signs legislation targeting gun trafficking N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy signs legislation targeting gun trafficking 22:17

TRENTON, N.J. - Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a measure targeting gun trafficking.

The new legislation establishes penalties for deaths and injuries that occur as a result of gun trafficking.

"If you illegally sell guns, you can personally face criminal penalties for violent crimes committed using those guns. Those same criminal penalties can even apply to out-of-state gun dealers," Murphy said. "I'm proud to say that this legislation, which passed I might add with unanimous bipartisan support, amen... is the first anti-gun trafficking law of its kind in the country."

Murphy said the law is modeled on existing laws regarding drug trafficking.

"With this law, our goal is to crush the iron pipeline of illegal firearms flooding communities just like this one. Let me be also clear that this law will have exactly no impact whatsoever on law-abiding gun sellers and gun owners. It will only target individuals who disrespect the second amendment by illegally trafficking guns," Murphy said.

Murphy touted his record on gun safety measures.

"Since 2018, we have enacted more than a dozen common sense gun safety laws. Some of these have strengthened background checks or expanded restrictions on gun ownership. Others have banned especially dangerous firearms, like .50 caliber weapons that can take down, literally, a helicopter, or ghost guns that can be built at home," Murphy said. "All together these new laws have made our community safer, and have helped parents - myself included, I might add - sleep easier at night."