Patti LaBelle, Miles Teller and Philly treats: Here's what to expect at MLB All-Star game in Philadelphia

Major League Baseball's All-Star game returns to the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection for the first time in 30 years next week, and organizers are ensuring this year's festivities have a Philly touch.

Philadelphia's own Patti LaBelle, Boyz II Men and the Philly Pops and Downingtown native Miles Teller will be part of the festivities at Citizens Bank Park before MLB's 96th All-Star game on Tuesday.

Oscar-and Grammy-winning actress Jennifer Hudson will also be part of the pre-game entertainment, according to a news release.

"As we gather to celebrate America's 250th birthday, Philadelphia is the perfect stage to bring this milestone to life," Uzma Rawn Dowler, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of global corporate partnerships for MLB, said in a statement.

MLB says Hudson will begin the All-Star game's pre-game ceremony with a rendition of "America the Beautiful" with the Philly Pops and members of the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

Teller, a lifelong Phillies fan, will follow Hudson by narrating a "stirring tribute of baseball's impact on American life," MLB says.

LaBelle, a global icon and the "Godmother of Soul," will cap off the pre-game ceremony by singing the national anthem.

After the fifth inning, Boyz II Men will perform during MLB's Stand Up To Cancer placard moment.

First pitch of Tuesday's All-Star game is scheduled for 8 p.m. from South Philly. TV coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia flavor coming to MLB's All-Star game

America's pastime will be in America's birthplace, and the big message from the Phillies and MLB officials Wednesday morning is that the Midsummer Classic will have a Philadelphia flavor.

Aramark joined Phillies and MLB officials Wednesday to preview what fans can expect at Citizens Bank Park during All-Star week.

The Betsy Ross banana ice cream sundae will be featured after winning a fan vote, but there will be plenty of other Philly food items on the menu.

The sundae features banana pudding and vanilla soft serve ice cream with crushed vanilla wafers, peanut brittle, hot fudge, strawberry sauce, toasted marshmallow cloud and red, white and blue sprinkles in a souvenir cap.

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While the sundae won the fan voting, Aramark says the runner-up Revolutionary Rib Melt will also be available.

Baseball fans can also enjoy signature food items from Del Rossi's, Middle Child, Marc Vetri and Emmett.

Aramark says it's also including food items from its other MLB partners, including:

Uncle Charlie's Cheesesteak (Phillies)

New York Deli Pastrami Sandwich (Mets)

Birria Grilled Cheese (Giants)

Crawford Dog (Astros)

Taco Momalona (Rockies)

Footlong Hot Dog Wellington (Royals)

Manny's Pierogies (Pirates)

Fenway Lobster Roll (Red Sox)

What Phillies made the 2026 MLB All-Star game?

The Phillies will be well-represented at the All-Star game next week with six players and one starter.

Brandon Marsh was named to his first career All-Star team and will be one of the National League's three starting outfielders.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, who was Commissioner Rob Manfred's "legend pick," will join him as reserves.

Pitchers Jhoan Duran and Cristopher Sánchez were named to the NL's initial roster.

Starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo was added as a replacement on Tuesday.

Sánchez could be in line to start the game for the NL. It's his second career All-Star appearance.

Duran and Luzardo are both making their first appearances.

One notable exclusion from the NL's roster is starter Zack Wheeler, who blasted the league's decision Tuesday night.

After tying a career high with 14 strikeouts Tuesday in Cincinnati, Wheeler sounded off on MLB's call to exclude him from the NL's roster.

"It pisses me off, and it's kind of BS," Wheeler said on the postgame broadcast.

Wheeler's comments came hours after MLB named three other NL pitchers as All-Star replacements. He said he was given the impression he wasn't selected because he's scheduled to pitch this weekend in Detroit.

Wheeler is 9-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 14 starts this season, striking out 98 batters in 87 innings.

What is the All-Star week schedule in Philadelphia?

While the Midsummer Classic is next Tuesday, the All-Star festivities kick off in Philadelphia on Friday. Here is a full schedule.