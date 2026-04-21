MLB announces full 2026 All-Star Week schedule in Philadelphia. Here's what to know.

Philadelphia will celebrate baseball and 250 years of American history this summer as the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game returns to the city known for the founding of the United States.

MLB and the Phillies on Tuesday released the full schedule for the league's All-Star Week from July 10-14. The 96th Midsummer Classic returns to Philadelphia for the first time since 1996, when the city hosted it at Veterans Stadium for the nation's bicentennial.

Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB's senior vice president, said the 2026 All-Star Game carries "added significance, bringing one of America's most iconic pastimes to the city where the country's story began."

"This moment becomes more than a marquee sporting event; it's a celebration of tradition, unity, and shared experience," Yolkut said in a statement. "Set within a year when Philadelphia will host the world, All-Star Week captures a uniquely American perspective on that global spotlight, rooted in heritage, community and the enduring spirit of the game."

Here is what's on deck in and around Philly this July for MLB's All-Star Game festivities.

HBCU Swingman Classic at Citizens Bank Park

The fourth edition of the HBCU Swingman Classic kicks off the baseball activities at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, July 10.

The classic brings together 50 baseball players from Division I programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to showcase their talent on a national stage and celebrate the history of HBCU programs.

The game will air on MLB Network and will feature unique game presentation elements, including music, entertainment and ceremonies born from Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country," according to a news release.

Tickets for the 2026 HBCU Swingman Classic are now on sale.

Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr., who GQ once called "the coolest there ever was," launched the classic in 2023.

Youth baseball and softball tournaments at FDR Park

All-Star Week will also include youth baseball tournaments at FDR Park during the weekend of July 10-13 with the championship games taking place at the University of Pennsylvania on July 13.

The All-Star Commissioner's Cup and Jennie Finch Classic begin on July 10 at the Philadelphia Phillies Urban Youth Academy. Penn's Tommy Lasorda Field at Meiklejohn Stadium will host the July 13 championship games.

The tournaments feature baseball and softball players 17 years and younger from MLB youth academies, Puerto Rico and Jennie Finch softball programming.

Capital One All-Star Village at the Convention Center

The Pennsylvania Convention Center will host a four-day fan festival from Saturday, July 11, to Tuesday, July 14, that MLB and the Phillies say will "create a uniquely one-of-a-kind baseball theme park for fans of all ages."

The Capital One All-Star Village will allow baseball fans to enjoy "interactive games and contests, video gaming experiences, prizes, player meet and greets and a taste of local ballpark favorites all under one roof," according to MLB's website.

MLB and the Phillies say more details about this summer's fan festival will be announced later.

2026 MLB draft

Philadelphia will also host the 2026 MLB draft this July from the Grand Hall at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

MLB says the draft will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, and will be free and open to the public. Ticketing for the draft will be released at a later date, MLB says.

The location is adjacent to where the All-Star Village is, which also opens July 11.

The MLB draft was moved back to the All-Star Week six years ago.

All-Star Futures Game and MLBx

While MLB wraps up its final slate of games before the All-Star break, Citizens Bank Park will host a doubleheader featuring a prospects game followed by a new 3-on-3 game on Sunday, July 12.

All-Star Sunday begins with the All-Star Future Games, which features baseball's best prospects in a seven-inning game. The exhibition will include Minor League Baseball's "best promotions, mascots and entertainment filling the atmosphere," MLB says.

MLB is introducing a revamped MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3 game this summer, a competition the league says features former All-Stars and softball superstars. It includes two semifinal games and then a final, and each one will last 30 minutes.

Home Run Derby

On Monday, July 13, Citizens Bank Park will host the fan favorite Home Run Derby at 8 p.m., and this year, the dinger derby was moved to Netflix.

The last time Philadelphia hosted the Home Run Derby was 1996, when Barry Bonds slugged 17 homers at Veterans Stadium.

The last Phillie to win a Home Run Derby was Ryan Howard (23) in Pittsburgh in 2006, a year after his teammate Bobby Abreu (41) won it in Detroit.

MLB All-Star Game and Red Carpet show

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, and will be nationally televised on Fox. Before the game, though, Philly will host the All-Star Red Carpet Show at a location to be announced later, MLB says.

The red carpet show allows All-Stars to "showcase their personal style and greet the worldwide media." It will air on MLB Network.