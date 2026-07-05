Phillies' Brandon Marsh named All-Star starter; Sánchez, Harper, Schwarber also selected to team

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh was named a starter for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber were named as reserves to the National League roster. Pitchers Cristopher Sánchez and Jhoan Duran also made the roster for the game in Philly later this month.

The teams were announced Saturday night in front of Independence Hall as part of the nation's 250th birthday celebration.

Marsh, making his first All-Star appearance, was voted a National League starter in the midst of a career season. The 28-year-old is batting .315 with 15 home runs. Duran was named to his first All-Star roster.

With Phillies ace Zack Wheeler missing the beginning of the season, Sánchez stepped up in a major way, putting together a historic scoreless streak of more than 50 consecutive innings to earn his second All-Star selection.

Harper, now a nine-time All-Star, was selected as a "Legend Pick" by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Schwarber, named a reserve designated hitter, leads the major leagues with 30 home runs.

Meanwhile, Delco native Kevin McGonigle, who plays for the Detroit Tigers, earned his first All-Star selection. South Jersey native Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels was selected to his 12th All-Star Game.

All-Star Week kicks off July 10 in Philly with the HBCU Swingman Classic, which will feature two local standouts: Philadelphia native and Delaware State University sophomore Santino Harwood and Lincoln University pitcher Solomon McKinney. The Home Run Derby is scheduled for July 13, followed by the All-Star Game on July 14.