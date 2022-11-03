Bruce Springsteen mistaken for Miles Teller's dad at World Series
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sorry, wrong celebrity!
Fans at Game 4 of the World Series didn't have much to celebrate on the field, but it was a star-studded night on the Jumbotron at Citizens Bank Park. Rock superstar Bruce Springsteen was there cheering on the Phils, and so was Miles Teller, a Downingtown native who's appeared in films like "Whiplash" and "Top Gun: Maverick."
But there was a slight mix-up at first: on the video board, Springsteen was incorrectly identified as Teller's dad.
"The Jumbotron incorrectly identified Miles Teller's dad as Bruce Springsteen, then issued a correction," Sports Illustrated writer Stephanie Apstein tweeted.
Teller, a huge Philly sports fan, caught one of the ceremonial first pitches that night from former shortstop and 2008 World Champ Jimmy Rollins.
Springsteen, a Jersey native also known as The Boss, was just there to take in the game. After all, the Phillies were "Born to Run" the bases.
