Watch CBS News
Sports

Bruce Springsteen mistaken for Miles Teller's dad at World Series

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies fans disappointed, but determined after Game 4 loss to Astros
Phillies fans disappointed, but determined after Game 4 loss to Astros 01:59

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sorry, wrong celebrity!

Fans at Game 4 of the World Series didn't have much to celebrate on the field, but it was a star-studded night on the Jumbotron at Citizens Bank Park. Rock superstar Bruce Springsteen was there cheering on the Phils, and so was Miles Teller, a Downingtown native who's appeared in films like "Whiplash" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

But there was a slight mix-up at first: on the video board, Springsteen was incorrectly identified as Teller's dad.

"The Jumbotron incorrectly identified Miles Teller's dad as Bruce Springsteen, then issued a correction," Sports Illustrated writer Stephanie Apstein tweeted.

Teller, a huge Philly sports fan, caught one of the ceremonial first pitches that night from former shortstop and 2008 World Champ Jimmy Rollins.

Springsteen, a Jersey native also known as The Boss, was just there to take in the game. After all, the Phillies were "Born to Run" the bases.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 2:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.