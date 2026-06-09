Patti LaBelle inspires CCP students at 60th anniversary celebration: "She's a Philly legend"

The Community College of Philadelphia marked its 60th anniversary Tuesday night with a fundraiser featuring student music, art and a visit from one of the city's most celebrated performers.

The Godmother of Soul — Philly's own Patti LaBelle — received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the college's Rhythm and RISE celebration, which featured more than 30 students and alumni showcasing their talents in music, visual arts and technology.

For music student Kee Htoo, the evening was already a memorable one before LaBelle arrived.

Htoo, who studies vocal performance, sound recording and music technology, performed with a student jazz ensemble outside the event as guests walked a yellow carpet into the celebration.

Despite his confident stage presence, he admitted he had some jitters.

"I get nervous 'cause there's other people coming in and watching me and I'm like, ah!" Htoo said.

Then he spotted LaBelle.

"She's a Philly legend," he said. "I was freaking out inside."

The excitement only grew when the singer acknowledged the student performers.

"She even waved at me a little bit," Htoo said. "I was like, ahh!"

LaBelle's appearance generated excitement among students throughout the campus. Recent graduate Rhythm Soto painted artwork during the event and even sold two pieces.

"CCP is a building block for future success," Soto said.

Other students showcased ceramics, advanced manufacturing technology and other creative projects.

Ceramics student Natalie Gustafson, who also studies biology at CCP, said she and her classmates were stunned when LaBelle passed by their display.

"It was kind of crazy because they took her picture behind us," Gustafson said. "We were standing here just like, 'Oh my God!'"

Gustafson said LaBelle's presence meant a lot to students.

"I don't think she brought any sweet potato pies, but I'm so happy she's here," Gustafson said. "She's so cool, and I love that she's from Philadelphia and she's coming out and representing."

The celebration also included remarks from Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, who highlighted the city's long-standing connection to the arts.

"We are a city of rhythm, shaped by music, creativity and culture that has ultimately influenced the world," Parker said.

Inside the college's gymnasium, LaBelle accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award and took a moment to praise the students who catered the event.

"Whatever you all made, it was fabulous," LaBelle said. "Thank you all for doing your thing."

The "If Only You Knew" singer offered advice to the next generation of artists and creators.

"I would meet a lot of young people who would say, 'What did you do to become what you are?'" she said. "So I said, I have a whole lot of love and support."

That message resonated with Htoo, who said CCP has provided exactly that.

"I love my professor, I love my friends," he said. "They're loving. They're very supportive."