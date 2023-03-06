Suspect accused of killing Temple police officer due in court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The suspect accused of killing Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Miles Pfeffer, 18, is facing several charges, including murder.

Police say he shot and killed officer Fitzgerald on Feb. 18. According to investigators, Fitzgerald attempted to stop three people in a robbery just off Temple's campus.

Authorities say one of them disregarded Fitzgerald's commands to stop. Once Fitzgerald caught up, a fight broke out between him and Pfeffer, according to police. Pfeffer then took out a gun and shot Fitzgerald in the head.

Pfeffer allegedly attempted to rob Fitzgerald of his gun while he was dead on the ground. He also went through his pockets, according to the district attorney's office.

Following the shooting, Pfeffer allegedly carjacked someone close to the incident.

Pfeffer was with two other teens during the robbery. Police said they provided information that led to Pfeffer's arrest.

U.S. Marshals took Pfeffer into custody at his home on the 2300 block of Quarry Road in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, about 12 hours following the shooting. Investigators seized multiple weapons from his home.

Fitzgerald's relatives have said they want justice for the fallen officer. His wife, Marissa, said losing him in the line of duty was one of her greatest fears.

"If our family can go through this, any family out there can go through this," Joel Fitzgerald said. "And it's one too many."

Pfeffer is now being held without bail.