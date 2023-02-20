Temple police officer shooting: What we know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple police officer was shot and killed following a robbery near campus Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of W. Montgomery Avenue just after 7 p.m.

The shooting comes about two weeks after a city police officer was shot during a vehicle investigation in West Philadelphia.

Here is what we know about the shooting so far.

Who was the officer killed?

On Sunday, authorities identified the Temple officer killed as Chris Fitzgerald.

Temple University's Police Association President Alec Shaffer said he was known as "Fitz" within the department.

"Fitz is our hero," Shaffer said. "He really is. He's the guy we kind of strive to be."

Officer Chris Fitzgerald Temple University Police via Twitter

Fitzgerald leaves behind a wife, four children, countless friends and family members.

Who are the suspects?

Miles Pfeffer, 18, allegedly shot Fitzgerald in the head. He turned 18 in January.

U.S. Marshals took Pfeffer into custody at his home on the 2300 block of Quarry Road in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, on Sunday morning.

Pfeffer was arrested in Fitzgerald's handcuffs, police say. Investigators seized multiple weapons at his home in Bucks County, sources told CBS Philadelphia's Alicia Roberts.

Pfeffer was escorted by a convoy of law enforcement officers, including U.S. Marshals, to Philadelphia Police Headquarters on Broad Street Sunday morning.

Pfeffer was with two other people during the robbery. They're now in police custody, but their identities haven't be revealed at this time.

Pfeffer's mother was also taken in for questioning.

What are the charges?

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Pfeffer with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, violation of uniform firearms act, possession of an instrument of crime and other related offenses for the incident.

The district attorney's office also said that Pfeffer "is ineligible for release on bail."

Charges for the other two suspects in police custody are unknown at this time.

What led up to the incident?

Investigators say Fitzgerald attempted to stop three suspects in a robbery just off Temple's campus Saturday night.

Authorities say one of them disregarded Fitzgerald's commands to stop.

Once Fitzgerald caught up, a fight broke out between him and Pfeffer, according to police. Pfeffer then took out a gun and shot Fitzgerald in the head.

Pfeffer allegedly then attempted to rob Fitzgerald of his gun while he was dead on the ground. Pfeffer also went through his pockets, according to the district attorney's office.

Following the shooting, Pfeffer allegedly carjacked someone close to the incident.

What have local officials said?

The fatal shooting of a Temple officer comes as concerns have continued to grow about crime around the university's campus.

School officials, including president Jason Wingard, discussed the fatal shooting on Saturday night.

"Tonight, I am devastated. The entire University community is devastated," Wingard said. "We are heartbroken. We are heartbroken tonight. One of our beloved police officers at Temple University has lost his life tonight. I just met with his wife, and his family, and his fellow police officers. There are no words to convey just how heartbroken we all are. I spoke with Governor [Josh] Shapiro and Mayor [Jim] Kenney tonight, and they have offered their full support. Tonight, I just ask you all in the Philadelphia community to pray for our beloved brother. Please pray for the Temple community. Tonight is a very sad loss."

"Our hearts are broken," Jennifer Griffin, the vice president for public safety at Temple, said. "We're devastated at the loss of a Temple University police officer who was protecting and safeguarding our community when they were taken from us. This is the first Temple University police officer killed who has lost their life in the line of duty. We are eternally grateful for the love and support we have received from our fellow officers, the Temple community, the Philadelphia Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and countless other agencies who have reached out to us. We ask you to please pray for the officer, their family, and our Temple Police family. The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating this incident, and they are utilizing every resource available."

"We want to do everything we can to not only offer condolences to our Temple PD Family, Temple Community, but to all of our law enforcement community in the city," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "This is happening way, way too much. And PPD is doing everything we can to make sure that not only is this person responsible taken into custody and brought to justice, but for every other suspect out there doing the same and wishing harm amongst our law enforcement community and our Philadelphia community."