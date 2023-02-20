Weapons seized from home of suspect in Temple officer shooting: sources
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple weapons were seized on the Bucks County property where the suspected gunman in the Temple police officer shooting was arrested on Sunday morning, sources say.
Miles Pfeffer, 18, was arrested at his residence in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, in connection with fatally shooting Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald.
Pfeffer was charged with multiple offenses, including murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, among others.
The residence belongs to Pfeffer's mother, who was home during the time of his arrest. She was also taken into custody for questioning.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
