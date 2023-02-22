Family of fallen Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald wants justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Temple University community gathered Tuesday night to remember fallen police officer Christoper Fitzgerald.

He was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

As Officer Fitzgerald's family continues to grieve, they're also opening up about the man he was and how they want him to be remembered.

"I'm honored he chose to become a police officer," Joel Fitzgerald, Chris' father, said.

Christoper Fitzgerald became a police officer in Sugarland, Texas, following in the footsteps of his father, Joel, a former Philadelphia officer.

"I wanted him to become a veterinarian," Joel Fitzgerald said. "But like so many kids he wanted to do this job."

After a few years, Fitzgerald moved back to Philadelphia, where he grew up and worked in the sheriff's office in a Monday through Friday gig that allowed him a lot of family time.

"But when he was at the sheriff's office, he wanted to be back out on the streets," Marissa Fitzgerald, Chris' wife, said. "That's what he wanted to do. And I pushed and I pushed."

Marissa Fitzgerald said she worried for Christopher's safety as an officer in Philly.

"I knew if he was back on the streets it wouldn't be the same," Marissa Fitzgerald said. "I was always going to have the fear of getting a phone call or a police officer knocking on my door. And I should have pushed harder. Because I told him, 'Don't you want to go back to the sheriff's office?' And he said, 'No babe, this is what I want to do.' And I said, 'OK.'"

Fitzgerald worked in the Temple Police Department, patrolling part of North Philadelphia for about two years before his life was taken from him.

"I respected that that's what he wanted, and then this happened, literally, my worst fears is my greatest nightmare," Marrisa Fitzgerald said.

Christopher Fitzgerald's father hopes justice will be served.

"If our family can go through this, any family out there can go through this," Joel Fitzgerald said. "And it's one too many."

At 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue, a memorial has been growing where Officer Fitzgerald was gunned down.