Police reveal how 2 teens led to arrest of Temple officer shooting suspect Miles Pfeffer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teens who were with the suspect in the fatal shooting of Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald over the weekend led to the arrest of 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, the Philadelphia Police Department said Tuesday.

Investigators said in a news conference the two teens provided information leading to Pfeffer's arrest after they were detained by an operation supervisor who assisted Fitzgerald's radio call.

According to Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, Fitzgerald observed three males on the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue on Saturday night when he conducted what police call a "pedestrian investigation."

The suspects then allegedly fled on foot, which led to a pursuit by Fitzgerald, Ransom said.

Two of the suspects -- a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old -- hid in the area while Fitzgerald continued pursuing Pfeffer on foot on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue, Ransom claimed.

Police said they've obtained video but aren't releasing it.

According to Ransom, six gunshots can be heard in the video.

Ransom offered the following account of what is allegedly seen on video.

"Officer Fitzgerald running behind Miles Pfeffer," Ransom said. "Officer Fitzgerald was able to catch up to Mr. Pfeffer and then you can hear Officer Fitzgerald say, 'Go to the ground.' They tussle behind an SUV, which is out of camera view. Pfeffer then pulls out a handgun and shoots Officer Fitzgerald. You can hear the shots and see the muzzle shot. 'Bang, bang, bang.'"

Ransom said after Fitzgerald fell to the ground, Pfeffer fires three more gunshots.

Pfeffer then unsuccessfully attempted to take Fitzgerald's handgun, according to Ransom.

Pfeffer then fled to the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue and carjacked an individual.

"He's heard on video camera saying, 'Give me the car or I will kill you,'" Ransom said. "The pedestrian in this case complied and Pfeffer fled in that vehicle."

The vehicle was later recovered.

A weapon was not recovered, police said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office had no comment if charges will be filed against the two teens.

"But as we said, this is very much an ongoing investigation," Krasner said.

Pfeffer has been charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, evading arrest, disarming a law enforcement officer, violation of uniform firearms act and related charges.

The carjacking incident is listed as a separate case, Krasner said. Pfeffer faces robbery, carjacking, theft, gun charges, terroristic threats and other charges in connection with the carjacking.

Since Pfeffer is charged with murder, he's ineligible for bail.

Fitzgerald is the first Temple police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Funeral arrangements for the late officer Fitzgerald will happen later this week. On Tuesday morning, the university honored him by illuminating the Bell Tower in blue.