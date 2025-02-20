Mike Eruzione wears Johnny Gaudreau's jersey before 4 Nations Face-Off final between U.S. and Canada

Loved ones gather in Delaware County for funeral service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Before the 4 Nations Face-Off final between the United States and Canada, Mike Eruzione wore Johnny Gaudreau's No. 13 jersey to honor the South Jersey native.

Eruzione, who's known for scoring the game-winning goal in the "Miracle on Ice" game against the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics, served as the honorary captain for the U.S., while Wayne Gretzky was the honorary captain for Canada.

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were fatally struck by a driver allegedly under the influence last August in Salem County, New Jersey, on the night before their sister's wedding.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 20: Honorary captain Mike Eruzione of Team United States, wearing a #13 Gaudreau jersey, fist bumps with players during pre-game ceremonies before the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game between Team Canada and Team United States at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. Brian Babineau/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

Sean Higgins, 43, was arrested in connection to the crash that stunned the hockey community in the Philadelphia region and across the country. He admitted to police that he consumed alcohol before the crash. Higgins was arraigned on charges in January and faces a grand jury indictment on counts of reckless vehicular homicide, aggravated manslaughter, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Johnny Gaudreau played in the NHL for 11 seasons. He was drafted in the 2011 NHL entry draft by the Calgary Flames, where he played for nine seasons. He spent another two years with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Both Johnny and Matthew went to Gloucester Catholic High School and both played for the hockey team. Matthew served as coach of the Gloucester Catholic hockey team after a five-year pro career. They also each played for Boston College.

Johnny Gaudreau, aka "Johnny Hockey," grew up a Philadelphia Flyers fan and played youth hockey for the Little Flyers, a youth hockey organization based in Aston, Pennsylvania, starting at the PeeWee level in 2004 and continuing into the 2008-09 season. Matthew Gaudreau played for the Little Flyers in 2007-08 and 08-09.

Loved ones gathered in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, last September to remember the Gaudreau brothers at their funeral.