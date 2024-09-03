Gaudreau family issues emotional statement thanking community for support after brothers killed in NJ crash

Gaudreau family "ever so grateful" for support after Johnny, Matthew were killed in crash

Gaudreau family "ever so grateful" for support after Johnny, Matthew were killed in crash

Gaudreau family "ever so grateful" for support after Johnny, Matthew were killed in crash

The Gaudreau family thanked the New Jersey, Philadelphia and hockey communities Tuesday for their support after tragedy struck last week when a suspected drunk driver killed NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in Salem County.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Jim Gaudreau — Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's uncle — said the family is "ever so grateful, and we are humbled by all" of the support they've received in the days since.

"We are blessed by each and every one of you and your acts of caring, kindness and compassion," Jim Gaudreau wrote in part. "You are our family! We are Gaudreau Strong!"

Memorials have sprouted near the crash scene, outside Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey, where the Gaudreau brothers learned to play hockey, and elsewhere — from flowers and jerseys to hockey sticks laying outside people's homes in remembrance.

"As we embark on the journey of laying John and Matty to rest, we are greatly comforted by all those who have visited these growing memorials and who have left messages of love, prayers, thoughts of kindness as well as jerseys, skates, sticks, pucks, flowers, candles and so many other tokens of remembrance," the Gaudreau family statement said. "We are consoled by the memorials on each of your doorsteps, in your yards and on your cars."

The entire statement reads:

As we embark on the journey of laying John and Matty to rest, we are greatly comforted by all those who have visited these growing memorials and who have left messages of love, prayers, thoughts of kindness as well as jerseys, skates, sticks, pucks, flowers, candles and so many other tokens of remembrance. We are consoled by the memorials on each of your doorsteps, in your yards and on your cars. We have heard and seen the countless moments of silence and heartfelt messages by so many professional athletes, organizations and other athletic leagues, by every single person in private, along with the extremely heartfelt messages from broadcasts, media and each and every single one of you along with the random acts of kindness and compassion by complete strangers. The endless stream of food, flowers, friends and family on our doorstep. And, by all the acts of kindness and compassion that we aren't even aware of. We have been brought to our knees, but in that process we have witnessed and are reminded that we have been blessed with everything everyone has done for us through the lives John and Matty lived. We are gaining strength and WE WILL stand up once again. We are Gaudreau Strong! We hear you, we see you, we thank you, we are ever so grateful and we are humbled by all of it. We are blessed by each and everyone of you and your acts of caring, kindness and compassion. You are our family! We are Gaudreau Strong! As we commence this final farewell we are lifted up by the kind, caring and genuine examples as humans that John and Matty were to this world and which are being showered upon us through each of you in every single act of remembrance and kindness. Continue to pray for us. John and Matty...... Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hands. #WeAreGaudreauStrong1321

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were fatally struck by 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown last Thursday night on County Route 551 in Oldsman Township, according to New Jersey State Police.

Police said the crash happened after 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Auburn Road and Stumpy Lane. Investigators said Higgins attempted to pass another vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers, who were riding along the ride side of the road. The Gaudreau brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A state trooper who responded to the scene and interacted with Higgins smelled alcohol on his breath, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Higgins also told the trooper he "consumed approximately 5-6 beers" before the accident," the affidavit says.

"Mr. Higgins admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to and while operating his vehicle," the trooper wrote.

Higgins was detained and charged with two counts of death by auto.

The fatal crash happened the day before the Gaudreau brothers' sister, Katie, were set to get married.

Katie Gaudreau posted a tribute to her brothers Monday, writing, "To know these two was to love these two."

"There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John," Katie Gaudreau wrote on Instagram. "The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I'll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies."

The Gaudreau brothers' deaths shook the hockey world, both locally and nationally.

The Gaudreau brothers grew up in Carneys Point Township in New Jersey and were Philadelphia sports fans. They each played for the Little Flyers, a Tier III junior ice hockey team in Aston, Pennsylvania, and Team Comcast, a youth hockey team.

The Gaudreaus attended Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City and played hockey there. After his playing career ended, Matthew Gaudreau became the high school's hockey coach.

They both played at Boston College, where Johnny Gaudreau earned the nickname "Johnny Hockey." They crossed paths for one season at BC in 2013-14, when Johnny Gaudreau won the Hobey Baker Award.

Johnny Gaudreau became a seven-time NHL All-Star with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matthew Gaudreau played professional hockey in the ECHL and the AHL for four years. He played in 38 games for the Reading Royals, the Philadelphia Flyers' affiliate in the ECHL.

The Gaudreau brothers' deaths reached across the sports community, with MLB teams paying tribute and the Eagles sharing a picture of the brothers wearing Birds jerseys to LeBron James, among others.