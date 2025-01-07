Driver arraigned on charges in deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The New Jersey man charged with driving under the influence and fatally striking NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in August 2024 pleaded not guilty Tuesday to all charges in court.

Sean Higgins faces a grand jury indictment on counts of reckless vehicular homicide, aggravated manslaughter, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Attorneys Richard F. Klineburger III and Matthew Portella told a judge their client was entering the not guilty plea. Salem County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Mestern said Higgins has been offered a guilty plea — which if accepted would put him behind bars for 35 years, with 30 years subject to the No Early Release Act. That state law requires convicted defendants to serve at least 85% of their sentence before parole.

Higgins is set to be back in court in February.

On the night before their sister's wedding, the Gaudreau brothers were riding bikes on County Road 551 and Stumpy Lane when authorities say Higgins struck them. Higgins told police he was trying to pass a slower vehicle on the right — and did not see the two cyclists in the right lane near the shoulder.

Higgins admitted to police on the scene he had consumed alcohol before the crash. A state trooper also reported smelling alcohol on Higgins' breath.

Police body-worn camera footage released in December showed Higgins speaking to state troopers after the crash.

"I'm just freaked out," Higgins said.

The video then shows him undergo field sobriety tests, including a one-leg standing test, during which he put his foot back down a few times. Higgins said he had recently undergone knee surgery before the incident.