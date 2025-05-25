Mix of sun and clouds Sunday around Philadelphia, warmer and sunnier weather on Memorial Day

It's been cool, and even downright chilly in spots so far this weekend, but we'll gradually see some improvements through Monday.

Highs will approach 70 degrees Sunday, and the mid-70s for some on Monday.

But what a difference a year makes! Just last year the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend began with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

Ocean surface temperatures CBS Philadelphia

So, what's causing the less than perfect weekend weather? The same upper-level low that brought us cold and rainy conditions over the last week is still to our north and moving away at a snail's pace off the New England coastline. As the low departs our weather will improve each day through Monday, when we honor all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us.

Late Monday another storm system will slide past to our south and bring increasing clouds and shower chances to Delaware and parts of South Jersey.

Three-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Rain returns midweek

Skies turn cloudy on Tuesday, but temperatures remain warm in the upper 70s. Enjoy the dry conditions while you can because rain develops for Wednesday through the end of next week. Temperatures will range from the mid-60s on Wednesday to the upper-70s on Friday.

It's still spring – not summer – so don't be surprised by the large swings between spring-like and summer-like conditions. We nickname it "Sprummer," a combo of spring and summer.

Mark the calendar: Summer officially begins on June 20 in Philadelphia!

7-day forecast

Sunday: High of 71. Turns partly cloudy.

Monday: High of 75, low of 52. Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: High of 77, low of 54. Mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: High of 65, low of 57. Scattered showers.

Thursday: High of 73, low of 59. Scattered showers.

Friday: High of 79, low of 63. Partly cloudy.

Saturday: High of 77, low of 63. A shower or two.