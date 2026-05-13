Memorial bench honoring Pierre Robert to be dedicated in Rittenhouse Square on May 31

A memorial bench honoring the late Philadelphia radio host Pierre Robert is set to be dedicated in Rittenhouse Square later this month.

Robert, who hosted on 93.3 WMMR for 44 years before he died in October at the age of 70, was known to frequent Rittenhouse Square with a cup of coffee and a book.

The station, in partnership with Friends of Rittenhouse Square, will hold a dedication ceremony at noon on May 31 at the same bench where Robert shared his final social media post.

"The bench holds special meaning — it is the very bench where Pierre spent his last Sunday in October, enjoying the city he loved, a moment he reflected on in an Instagram post just days before his passing," organizers said.

Matt Cord, who took over Robert's WMMR afternoon radio slot in December, will host the ceremony. Organizers say the dedication will "feature music, shared stories and a great deal of love in the park as those who knew and loved Pierre come together to remember him."

The memorial bench is the latest tribute to the radio host, who left an indelible mark on Philadelphia's rock music scene.

In December, the Fillmore Philadelphia was packed for a sold-out tribute show in honor of Robert. The concert included performances by members of Shinedown, Halestorm, Collective Soul, Dirty Honey and The Hooters, and family members spoke throughout the night about the man they knew most intimately.

Last month, music fans lined up outside Vinyl Chickie in Glenside to purchase hundreds of LPs and CDs from Robert's personal collection.

"I wanted to honor him the right way, and what better way than to share his music," store owner Lisa Schaffer said. "He was just so loved by the whole entire Philadelphia community of rockers."