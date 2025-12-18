WMMR legend Pierre Robert honored at tribute concert: "He was so loved in Philadelphia and the world"

A packed house filled the Fillmore Philadelphia on Wednesday night for an emotional, sold-out tribute honoring the life and legacy of rock radio icon Pierre Robert. The night was marked by tears, laughter and stories celebrating the man many listeners say felt like family.

The concert honored Robert, the longtime midday host on 93.3 WMMR, whose voice shaped Philadelphia's rock scene for more than four decades. Robert died Oct. 29 at age 70, leaving behind a legacy rooted not only in music, but in kindness and connection.

Family members took the stage throughout the night to share personal reflections and thank the city for embracing Robert as one of its own. His nephew told the crowd, "Philly loves people who are unapologetically themselves — and that's why you guys loved my uncle," describing Robert as a "crazy hippie from California" who found his true home in Philadelphia.

The evening featured performances from musicians who were close to Robert, including members of Shinedown, Halestorm, Collective Soul, Dirty Honey and The Hooters. The first act, "In the Pocket," was led by Hooters drummer Dave Uosikkinen, a longtime friend of Robert's.

"I spent the last 16 Thanksgivings and Christmases with Pierre, and it's going to be a different kind of Christmas with him not around," Uosikkinen said.

Still, he told the audience he believes Robert knew just how deeply he was loved.

"Not to get too cosmic, rock-and-roll-y, but I think he knows in the spirit world that he was so loved in Philadelphia and the world," Uosikkinen said.

That love was evident among the crowd, which included hundreds of longtime listeners — many of whom waited hours in the cold to be among the first inside.

One attendee, Sarah Yearsley, described Robert as "a warm hug."

Her son, 16-year-old listener Logan Yearsley, said growing up listening to Robert taught him values that extended far beyond music.

"I've learned to be a nice person and help others, even if they're not the same as me," he said.

Throughout the night, audience members were encouraged to greet — and hug — strangers, a gesture meant to reflect Robert's belief in human connection and community.

In keeping with that spirit, a portion of the concert's proceeds will benefit MANNA, a nonprofit that provides medically tailored meals to people with serious illnesses — an organization Robert supported for years.