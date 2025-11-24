Matt Cord will take over Pierre Robert's radio slot at Philadelphia's WMMR

Matt Cord will take over the radio slot at WMMR that was once held by legendary Philadelphia radio host Pierre Robert, who died last month.

"It's with great honor that we announced I'll be taking over the midday shift at MMR," Cord wrote on X. "No one will ever replace Pierre Robert but I promise I'll carry his spirit into the 'Pierre Robert' studio everyday and do my best to make him proud. I will truly miss my time at MGK."

Cord's first day on the midday shift will be on Dec. 1. He's returning to WMMR after spending time at the station working afternoons, evenings and middays in the 1990s.

Cord, who is also the in-arena voice for the Philadelphia 76ers, has been hosting mornings at WMGK since 2023 after spending two and a half years as the station's midday voice.

"Losing Pierre so suddenly is something none of us ever imagined," WMMR Program Director Chuck Damico said in a statement. "Trying to figure out how to move forward and who could possibly follow him in middays has been incredibly challenging. We're grateful that our longtime friend Matt is willing to take this on. He's a 40-year Philly radio veteran, trusted, talented, welcoming, and beloved by the rock community. No one can replace Pierre, but Matt will make him proud. Bringing Matt back home is the first step in healing and moving forward."

WMMR hosted a tribute concert to honor Robert, who joined the station in 1981, at The Filmore last week.