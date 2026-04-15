Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square will soon have a bench honoring radio host Pierre Robert

Friends and loved ones close to the late radio host Pierre Robert are working to place a memorial bench in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square, his favorite place to settle down and read a book.

Robert, who hosted on 93.3 WMMR for 44 years, died in October at the age of 70.

The Friends of Rittenhouse Square announced Wednesday they are looking for funding to "adopt a bench" in Robert's honor.

Robert could often be seen sipping a coffee and reading on one of the many benches in the square. When WMMR was positioned at 19th and Walnut streets, Robert had easy access.

"The historic square was where he often read, reflected, people-watched, and found a sense of calm amid the rhythm of the city he loved. ... During his midday show, Pierre could often be seen perched on the studio windowsill on the third floor, looking out over Rittenhouse Square as he broadcast to listeners across the region," FRS said.

Tax-deductible donations can be made in Robert's name on the Friends of Rittenhouse Square website.