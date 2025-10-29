Pierre Robert, legendary host of WMMR in Philadelphia for more than 40 years, dies

Pierre Robert, the longtime radio host on 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia, has died, the Beasley Media Group said Wednesday.

Robert joined the rock station in 1981 and was one of the most recognizable personalities on the airwaves in the region.

He "hosted the midday show with his unabashed love for music, his listeners, and the city." the statement says. "The legendary rock radio personality was best known for his welcoming 'Greetings Citizens' salutation, along with his big heart and warm voice."

His show included daily features such as Pierre's Vinyl Cut and "On This Day" history lessons.

"He truly cared about his listeners and the people of Philadelphia," Beasley Media Group, which owns WMMR, said in the statement.

He supported charitable efforts, including the Aids Walk and Manna's Pie in the Sky fundraiser.

"We all have heavy hearts today," Caroline Beasley, CEO of the media group, said. "Pierre's unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio's most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed."

Robert was found dead at his home Wednesday, and no foul play is suspected, according to the media group.