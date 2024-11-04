Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after 7-year-old accidentally shot in Philadelphia home

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a home in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

Police said Monday that Alan Nguyen was arrested following the shooting on Sunday, Nov. 3 and charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person after the child was found shot in the face around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the young girl either accidentally shot herself after finding the gun or was shot by a 2-year-old child inside the house on the 3800 block of I Street.

"It was a tragic accident based on the information that we have thus far. It does not appear to be intentional in any way," Inspector D F Pace said.

The 7-year-old was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital Sunday afternoon, where she was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, Pace said two adults were in the home at the time of the incident, along with three small children. He said at least two of the children were in an upstairs bedroom and the adults were downstairs when the shooting happened.

The gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting, and police said the owner of the gun and the homeowner were arrested. Police have not specified if Nguyen owned the gun or owned the home.

In a series of social media posts, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said her office "will hold this child's family and village in prayer in the coming days and weeks" while urging gun owners to responsibly lock their firearms.

"First, limit access to any firearms in the home by safely securing and storing them — and particularly when a child or children are present," she wrote. "Second, get a free gun lock by going to http://Templesafetynet.org, or http://Phillysheriff.com at (215) 686-3572."

According to court documents, Nguyen is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on the charges on Monday, Nov. 18.