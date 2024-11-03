Watch CBS News
Local News

7-year-old dead after shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood, police say

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Presidential candidates visit battlegrounds, North Philly fatal house fire, more | Digital Brief
Presidential candidates visit battlegrounds, North Philly fatal house fire, more | Digital Brief 02:32

A 7-year-old girl died after she shot herself in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia, police said. 

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a home on the 3800 block of I Street, police said. The child was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said the girl found the gun on the ground. 

Police said officers found the gun and secured the scene.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.