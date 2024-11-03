7-year-old dead after shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood, police say

Presidential candidates visit battlegrounds, North Philly fatal house fire, more | Digital Brief

A 7-year-old girl died after she shot herself in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a home on the 3800 block of I Street, police said. The child was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said the girl found the gun on the ground.

Police said officers found the gun and secured the scene.