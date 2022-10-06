Watch CBS News
Local News

New haunted house attraction opening at former Mad River location in Manayunk

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New haunted house attraction to open at former Mad River Restaurant in Manayunk
New haunted house attraction to open at former Mad River Restaurant in Manayunk 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS ) -- Just in time for Halloween, a new haunted house attraction will open in Philadelphia on Thursday. Lincoln Mill Haunted House is opening at the former Mad River Restaurant on Main Street in Manayunk.

The restaurant shut down after Hurricane Ida flooded the building in 2021.

Lincoln Mill will donate $1 from every ticket sold to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 7:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.