New haunted house attraction opening at former Mad River location in Manayunk

New haunted house attraction to open at former Mad River Restaurant in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS ) -- Just in time for Halloween, a new haunted house attraction will open in Philadelphia on Thursday. Lincoln Mill Haunted House is opening at the former Mad River Restaurant on Main Street in Manayunk.

The restaurant shut down after Hurricane Ida flooded the building in 2021.

Lincoln Mill will donate $1 from every ticket sold to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.