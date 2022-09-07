PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia will have a new haunted house attraction this fall. Lincoln Mill Haunted House, formerly known as Mad River bar and grill, will open in Manayunk.

The building was severely damaged in historic flooding from Hurricane Ida on Main Street last September.

New haunted attraction coming to Main Street in Manayunk this fall Lincoln Mill Haunted House via Facebook

The new haunted house attraction posted a video about its opening on Facebook in August. The video says the flooding from Ida opened a "hidden chamber" below the basement.

"Countless bodies were found and a dark truth was discovered about the Mill's past. Local authorities determined that during the Great Depression in the 1930s, the Mill owner, Vitkor Kane, tormented and experimented on his workers. Countless workers lost their lives and continue to haunt the Mill," the video said.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House - Coming This Fall The Chamber has been opened. Explore it, we dare you. #manayunk #philadelphia #lincolnmillhaunt Posted by Lincoln Mill Haunted House on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

