Watch CBS News
Local News

New haunted attraction coming to Main Street in Manayunk this fall

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia will have a new haunted house attraction this fall. Lincoln Mill Haunted House, formerly known as Mad River bar and grill, will open in Manayunk. 

The building was severely damaged in historic flooding from Hurricane Ida on Main Street last September. 

lincoln-mill-haunted-house.jpg
New haunted attraction coming to Main Street in Manayunk this fall Lincoln Mill Haunted House via Facebook

The new haunted house attraction posted a video about its opening on Facebook in August. The video says the flooding from Ida opened a "hidden chamber" below the basement. 

"Countless bodies were found and a dark truth was discovered about the Mill's past. Local authorities determined that during the Great Depression in the 1930s, the Mill owner, Vitkor Kane, tormented and experimented on his workers. Countless workers lost their lives and continue to haunt the Mill," the video said.

Watch the full video in the link below. 

Lincoln Mill Haunted House - Coming This Fall

The Chamber has been opened. Explore it, we dare you. #manayunk #philadelphia #lincolnmillhaunt

Posted by Lincoln Mill Haunted House on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Click here for more information. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 11:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.