2 men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper LGP QUA​

Two men have been arrested and another man remains at large in connection with the fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper LGP QUA, Philadelphia Police said.

Joshua Thomas-Coleman, 19, of Mayfair and Abdul Boyd, 19, of Franford, were both taken into custody and charged with murder after an intensive investigation, police said in the release.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance video of two wanted suspects.

Police identified the third suspect as Amir Earley, 21, also known as "Earley" of Frankford. They said he is wanted for his involvement in the deadly shooting and is considered armed and dangerous.

Amir Earley. Philadelphia Police Department.

There is still an active investigation of the shooting death of 30-year-old Qidere Johnson, known as LGP QUA. Police said the shooting happened on May 11, Mother's Day, near the intersection of M Street and East Luzerne Street in Juniata Park.

CBS News Philadelphia talked with Johnson in 2019 about his music and growing popularity on a national stage.

Johnson, who spent time in prison in his early 20s, had this message to the city's young people: "Be you. Be different. Stand out. Don't be like a crowd."

Johnson's songs landed him a collaboration with Will.i.am, and he was given citations by the Philadelphia City Council after he donated nearly 1,000 pairs of shoes to Philadelphia school students through a partnership with Puma and Foot Locker.

PPD urges anyone with information in relation to the shooting to contact the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). They said a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction.