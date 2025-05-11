Watch CBS News
Man killed in Juniata Park shooting, Philadelphia police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

A man died Sunday afternoon after he was shot in Juniata Park, Philadelphia police said. 

Police are investigating the shooting that happened at M and East Luzerne streets just before 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private car and pronounced dead just before 5 p.m., according to police. 

Officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the homicide. Anyone with information can call 215-686-TIPS (8477).

