Man killed in Juniata Park shooting, Philadelphia police say

A man died Sunday afternoon after he was shot in Juniata Park, Philadelphia police said.

Police are investigating the shooting that happened at M and East Luzerne streets just before 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private car and pronounced dead just before 5 p.m., according to police.

Officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the homicide. Anyone with information can call 215-686-TIPS (8477).