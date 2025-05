Two arrested in Philadelphia rapper LGP QUA murder, police still searching for third suspect Two men have been arrested and another remains at large in connection with the fatal shooting of a local rapper. Qidere Johnson, who went by the stage name LGP QUA, was shot and killed on May 11 in Juniata Park near M and East Luzerne streets. Police identified the third suspect as 21-year-old Amir Earley. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.