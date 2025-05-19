Video shows 2 suspects wanted in murder of Philadelphia rapper LGP QUA​

Police released surveillance video Monday of two suspects wanted in the murder of Philadelphia rapper LGP QUA last week in Juniata Park.

The shooting happened on Sunday, May 11, near M and East Luzerne streets at around 4:40 p.m. Police said last week 30-year-old Qidere Johnson, who went by the stage name LGP QUA, was shot and pronounced dead about 20 minutes later at the hospital.

Police are looking for two suspects who were dressed in all black at the time of the shooting. They were both armed with weapons, according to the surveillance video.

After the shooting, police said the two suspects fled in a black Nissan Altima that a third male drove. Police said they recovered the vehicle, but they didn't provide any other details about where the car was located.

Police are looking for two suspects in the murder of Philly rapper LGP QUA. Philadelphia Police Department

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with Johnson in 2019 about his music and growing popularity on a national stage.

Johnson, who spent time in prison in his early 20s, had this message to the city's young people: "Be you. Be different. Stand out. Don't be like a crowd."

Johnson's songs landed him a collaboration with Will.i.am, and he was given citations by the Philadelphia City Council after he donated nearly 1,000 pairs of shoes to Philadelphia school students through a partnership with Puma and Foot Locker.

Ameer Barber, a community youth activist, told CBS Philadelphia that there will "never be another one" like Johnson.

"His legacy is going to live on," Barber said. "I'm going to make sure it lives on through what I do. I'm gonna try to implement as many, especially of his lyrics, I'm gonna try to teach the younger guys what his lyrics meant. How he was able to express himself through those lyrics and really tell you about Philadelphia but from a different avenue, and not about killing people but about how can we stop that."

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with Johnson's death. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).