Could LeBron James really sign with Sixers? What to know about his ties to Mike Gansey and more.

After trading for Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the mix for LeBron James.

But could James really head to Philadelphia to potentially finish his storied career? Let's break it down below.

What Rich Paul said about Sixers amid LeBron James' free agency

On an episode of his "Game Over" podcast with Max Kellerman, James' agent, Rich Paul, listed several teams on a whiteboard that could be the next team of the 41-year-old four-time NBA champion, including the Sixers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, among others.

Paul had nothing but great things to say about the Sixers, especially All-NBA guard Tyrese Maxey, who is a Klutch client like James.

"He loves Maxey, so we don't even need to talk about that," Paul said.

A whiteboard showing the next teams LeBron James could join in NBA free agency, including the Sixers. "Game Over" podcast

Paul said "everything changed" for the Sixers when they landed Brown in the deal for Paul George and four draft picks, including two first-rounders. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Sixers began pursuing James right after the Brown trade.

"He helps VJ understand really how to play the game," Paul said. "Super talented, plays both ends of the floor, plays hard every night. The benefit that he gets, I mean, it would be ridiculous, obviously, Jaylen Brown, right? Embiid is health and habits … if the health and habits of Embiid are there … he enhances everything. He unlocks everything there."

Paul also spoke highly of Philadelphia's front office, which is now led by president of basketball operations Mike Gansey, with Jameer Nelson as the team's executive vice president of basketball operations.

Gansey, an Olmsted Falls, Ohio, native, finished second in Mr. Basketball voting behind James in high school. Gansey's brother, Steven, sent social media into a frenzy last week when he posted a photo of the two in high school.

LeBron James and new Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey (far right) pictured while the two played high school basketball in Ohio. Steven Gansey

Gansey was also in Cleveland's front office during James' second stint with the team.

Paul called Gansey and Nelson, a former player who competed against James in the NBA, an "x-factor" in the decision process.

"You know Mike Gansey is an Ohio guy," Paul said. "Played against us in high school. There's a picture floating around that Mike Gansey's brother put out of Mike Gansey and LeBron that were a part of the high school Ohio All-Americans for the season."

Why it make sense for Sixers to sign LeBron James

James doesn't need an introduction for all of his basketball accomplishments. His accolades speak for themselves.

But among the teams listed on the whiteboard by Paul, the Sixers might have the best argument, basketball-wise, for James to have success without needing to be the team's No.1 or No. 2 scoring option.

James would play power forward in Philadelphia's starting lineup with Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown and Embiid and form likely the most feared group of starters in the league. Even if Embiid, who has only played in 96 regular-season games over the last three seasons, isn't healthy again, the Sixers should hypothetically have enough offensive firepower with Brown, Maxey and Edgecombe to help James remain in a secondary role.

James, who turns 42 in December, is still playing at a high level. The NBA's all-time scoring leader made his 22nd All-Star team last season and averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games.

At power forward, James would provide the Sixers with size, ball-handling and shooting at the position that no other player on the open market can. He could play point forward and get Maxey off the ball to run actions, which is something the Sixers have spoken about throughout the offseason.

Along with the Klutch connection with Maxey, James won the Olympic gold medal with Embiid at the Paris 2024 Games.

James joining Philadelphia would then put Dean Wade on the bench in the Sixers' rotation, which would make them deeper come playoff time. The Sixers have also added some scoring off the bench by adding Anfernee Simons and drafting Alabama guard Labarron Philon Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, shares a laugh with Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, right, during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

Sixers' cap situation

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Sixers are currently at $205.8 million in salary, which places them above the luxury threshold and right below the first apron. In other words, they don't have much money to work with.

The Sixers would need James to sign a minimum contract if they had a chance at signing him. Luckily for Philadelphia, James is reportedly willing to play on the minimum to play for a contender.

"This is the first time that LeBron James is making a decision pressure-free," Paul told ESPN. "He's won already. He's made good on his promise — he won in L.A. This is strictly for his happiness. What does happiness entail? It's a number of things. It's a bucket of happiness. It's basketball, it's living, it's camaraderie, it's competition. It's everything."

What happened the last time the Sixers pursued LeBron James?

The last time the Sixers pursued James was in 2018, when he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia made a hard run at James, who "thought long and hard" about teaming up with Embiid and Ben Simmons, another Klutch client at the time. The Sixers got a meeting with James' representatives during the process, but he wasn't in attendance. Former head coach Brett Brown reportedly led the meeting for the Sixers.

When the Sixers were pursuing James in 2018, rumors swirled about the hoops star touring Malvern Prep in Chester County as a potential school for his kids.

Philly went all out for James. A company based in the city even put up billboards in Cleveland on the highway, wanting James to "COMPLETE THE PROCESS" and sign with the Sixers.