Jaylen Brown traded from Boston Celtics to Philadelphia 76ers

Jaylen Brown is reportedly done with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have traded Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources confirmed to CBS Philadelphia.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the deal, which he said sends Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to Boston. According to ESPN, the 2028 first-round pick could convert from a first to a swap that is more favorable to Boston. The deal also reportedly gives the Celtics a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and conditional 2028 and 2030 second-round selections.

Brown's days with the Celtics appeared to be numbered when Boston offered him and draft picks to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo was later traded to the Miami Heat.

Following that trade, rumors persisted that Brown was still on the trading block.

Jaylen Brown on April 3, 2026 in Milwaukee. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Brown was the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He averaged 20.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 10 seasons, all in Boston. Brown made five All-Star teams and was named second-team All-NBA twice.

When the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in 2024 to win the franchise's 18th championship, Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5 assists on his way to being named Finals MVP.

With Jayson Tatum missing nearly all of the 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn Achilles, Brown had the best season of his career. He scored 28.7 points per game and finished sixth in the MVP voting.

Tatum returned late in the regular season, but the Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead against the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

After the series ended, Brown ripped Philadelphia's Joel Embiid for his flopping. Now, the two are teammates.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, Brown said on his Twitch stream that "this was my favorite year," a comment that drew some backlash. Brown later doubled down on the comment, explaining that the Celtics were counted out with Tatum hurt, and they exceeded expectations.

After the first round of this year's NBA Draft, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said he still viewed Brown as part of the team's future.

"Jaylen Brown is a big part of us. I don't want to predict the future. I look at it as this is our team," Stevens said.

Brown, meanwhile, had a message on his Twitch stream hours before Antetokounmpo was traded to Miami.

"To all the people that's doubted me, that want me to do this, or want me, you're turning me into a monster," Brown said.