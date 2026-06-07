Philadelphia 76ers promote Jameer Nelson to new role in front office, league source says

The Philadelphia 76ers are promoting assistant general manager Jameer Nelson to be the team's executive vice president of basketball operations under new president Mike Gansey, a league source said.

But that's not the only change coming to Philadelphia's front office.

Elton Brand will not return as Philadelphia's general manager, a league source said. Brand, who had been the Sixers' general manager since 2018, is currently discussing a new role with the organization, the league source said.

Nelson, a Chester native who starred at Saint Joseph's University and played 14 seasons in the NBA, has risen through the executive ranks over the last several years.

Nelson, 44, was hired as the assistant general manager and scout of the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers' G-League affiliate, in 2020. He eventually became the Blue Coats' general manager and was then promoted again in May 2025 to Sixers assistant general manager under Daryl Morey, who was fired last month.

Nelson played for the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons in the NBA before retiring in 2018. He was an All-Star in 2009 with the Magic. At Saint Joseph's, Nelson was named the National College Basketball Player of the Year when he led the Hawks to the Elite Eight in 2004.

Nelson will serve as the Sixers' No. 2 executive and work under Gansey, according to ESPN. Gansey will hold his introductory news conference Monday at Philadelphia's training complex in Camden, New Jersey.

ESPN reports Sixers assistant general manager Prosper Karangwa has also agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the team. He reportedly had interest from other NBA teams.