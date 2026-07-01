Sixers expressing interest in LeBron James after trading for Jaylen Brown, report says

The Philadelphia 76ers have expressed interest in signing LeBron James, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday night.

Hours after the Sixers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics for Paul George and draft picks, they're reportedly one of several teams interested in James. The Athletic reports the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat are among the favorites to land James.

James became an unrestricted free agent Tuesday after spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He helped the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship in the 2019-20 season.

At 41 years old, James is still playing at a high level and makes sense basketball-wise. James, a four-time NBA champion and league MVP, made his 22nd All-Star team last season and averaged 20.9 points in 60 games.

James could start at power forward and step into a starting lineup that features Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid.

Before James joined the Lakers, the Sixers were reportedly one of the teams he had under consideration. Remember the Malvern Prep rumors?

The Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs last season by the New York Knicks, who went on to win the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs.