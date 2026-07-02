Jaylen Brown reacts to trade from Boston Celtics to 76ers: "Still processing how this all went down"

Jaylen Brown says he's "still processing" the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The 76ers sent Paul George, two first-round draft picks and two-second-round picks to the Celtics in exchange for Brown, who has been with the Celtics for a decade. He was the NBA Finals MVP in 2024.

"I'm still processing how this all went down," Brown wrote in a social media post. "I'm excited and disappointed at the same time."

Jaylen Brown thanks Boston

Brown thanked the people of Boston in his message, writing that he "accepted every challenge" he faced and "never asked for shortcuts or special treatment." For much of last season, he led the team and put up career-best numbers while fellow superstar Jayson Tatum recovered from a torn Achilles.

Off the court, Brown was known for giving back to the city through his work to close the wealth gap.

"The relationships I built here, the battles we fought together, the championship we brought to this city, and the connection I shared with the fans, I'll carry on with me," he said. "Saying goodbye isn't easy when you've invested your heart into something."

Earlier in the day, Brown responded to a viral video of a crying 6-year-old Celtics fan who was devastated to hear that his favorite player had been traded.

"It's ok lil bro we will always be friends," Brown wrote.

Jaylen Brown "excited" for new chapter in Philadelphia

In his statement, Brown also looked ahead to what's next.

"I'm excited for what's ahead and grateful for the opportunity to join Philadelphia," he said. "Every city has its own identity, its own passion, and its own expectation. I respect that, and I'm looking forward to earning that respect the only way I know how - through the work."