Philadelphia 76ers reportedly sign free agent guard Anfernee Simons

One day after trading for Jaylen Brown and being linked to LeBron James, president of basketball operations Mike Gansey continued to put his fingerprints on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers on Thursday agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million contract with free agent guard Anfernee Simons, formerly of the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Simons was drafted with the 24th overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers out of high school. He was traded to the Boston Celtics for former Sixer Jrue Holiday in 2025 and then sent to the Bulls in February of last season.

The 27-year-old averaged 24.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 55 games last season with the Celtics and Bulls. He's a career 38.1% shooter from three-point range.

This is a developing story and will be updated.