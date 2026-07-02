Jaylen Brown rips Colin Cowherd, criticizes Celtics after trade to 76ers: "Boston, they packed me up"

Jaylen Brown said he felt disrespected by the Celtics as he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers after a decade in Boston. The NBA veteran spoke on his Twitch live stream, his first comments since the trade.

The 76ers sent Paul George, two first-round draft picks and two-second-round picks to the Celtics in exchange for Brown. The move came after Boston's failed pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sent to the Miami Heat instead of the Celtics.

"Boston, they packed me up," Brown said. "I will say, I'm still processing everything to be honest. It's a bunch of excitement, disappointment, emotions. I'm still processing everything so give me time."

"I did feel like it was a lack of respect"

Brown, who held weekly live streams on Twitch during the season, said he was not happy with how things ended with Celtics.

"There was definitely a message being sent, and that message was received. I wasn't thrilled with the amount of respect that was shown during this process," he said, adding, "I did feel like it was a lack of respect."

"That was the most disappointing part is I thought I had earned respect in a place that I have built or helped contribute to build. That just wasn't the case. It just wasn't the case. Sometimes it be like that," Brown added.

Brown said some of the younger members of the Celtics have reached out to him after the trade. He did not mention Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown on joining rival 76ers

After years of seeing the 76ers as a rival, Brown said it will take time getting used to now being a member of the organization.

"The hard part is for the last 10 years I've been programmed to hate Philadelphia, from the history of the rivalry to the playoff battles, all of the above, the process," Brown said. "I've been programmed to be like f--k 'The Process.' I'm going to have to reverse engineer. … I'll be ready to go by the time the season starts."

Brown joked he's "Gotta grab me a Philly Cheesesteak or something."

"Philadelphia has a history of being a strong city, a tough nosed city and I'm looking forward to that," Brown said. "I plan on earning my respect one day at a time by putting in the work."

Criticizes Colin Cowherd, Stephen A. Smith

Brown also turned his ire to members of the media, including Stephen A. Smith of ESPN and Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports.

Specifically, Brown played a clip of Cowherd saying sources had told him Brown has "a disease" where "he suddenly thinks he's the smartest guy in every room he's in." In the clip, Cowherd referenced Brown's live streams, which the former Celtic took exception with.

"We've got to stop with the anonymous sources. I'm tired of the damn anonymous sources," Brown said. "Once again, me and him have to disagree. Streaming and live sports, I think the world needs more of it, more authenticity, even through the mistakes … I think the world is so programmed, and so packaged that we've just gotten normalized to it and people think fake is the new norm."

During the stream, Brown reiterated his past comments that his final season in Boston was his favorite of his career.

"It was a pleasure. If this was my last year as a Celtic, this was an awesome year," he said.